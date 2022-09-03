Two highly-decorated college football programs square off in a Sunday evening showdown this week. The Florida State Seminoles take on the LSU Tigers in a highly-anticipated matchup in New Orleans. Caesars Superdome hosts the game, and it is the 10th contest between the two teams, with the last meeting coming in 1991. FSU is 1-0 this season, while LSU is making its 2022 season debut.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New Orleans. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tigers as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50 in the latest Florida State vs. LSU odds. Before making any LSU vs. Florida State picks or Week 1 college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective. In addition, Hunt has gone an amazing 14-5 on his last 19 college football picks involving Florida State, returning $850. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on LSU vs. FSU and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Hunt's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for FSU vs. LSU:

Florida State vs. LSU spread: LSU -3.5

Florida State vs. LSU over/under: 50 points

Florida State vs. LSU money line: LSU -160, FSU +135

FSU: The Seminoles opened with a 40-point win last week

LSU: First game in the Brian Kelly-led era

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has the potential advantage of game experience in 2022. The Seminoles dominated their season opener against Duquesne, winning by a 40-point margin. Florida State scored touchdowns on the first three possessions, and produced points on seven of the first eight possessions of the season. In that game, Florida State had three players exceed 100 rushing yards, including Treshaun Ward with a career-best 127 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns. Trey Benson rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, with Lawrance Toafili picking up 101 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

It was the first time in Florida State's football history that the program had three players rush for more than 100 yards in a single game, and it was also the first time since 2016 that the Seminoles exceeded 400 rushing yards as a unit. While the competition level is much stiffer against LSU, Florida State's offensive line and team speed shined in that setting, and quarterback Jordan Travis was also highly effective as a dual-threat option in the opener.

Why LSU can cover

While Florida State was on the field a week ago, LSU had extra time to prepare for the Seminoles in the debut of new head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly produced 113 wins in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, setting a new program record for wins by a head coach. LSU struggled at times in 2021, but the Tigers brought in a highly regarded group of transfers, including a notable infusion of top-tier talent in the secondary. In addition, defensive end BJ Ojulari is a preseason All-SEC selection, leading the team with seven sacks a year ago.

On offense, LSU is expected to turn to former Arizona State standout Jayden Daniels, who posted an 18-11 record as the starter for the Sun Devils, and he led the Pac-12 in completion rate last season. Daniels can connect with a preseason All-SEC selection in wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who is the single-game record holder in the SEC with 308 yards against Ole Miss in 2020. He appeared in only six games last season, but Boutte still led LSU with 509 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in that small sample.

