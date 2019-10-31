Florida State vs. Miami (Fla.) live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Florida State vs. Miami (FL) football game
Who's Playing
Florida State (home) vs. Miami (Fla.) (away)
Current Records: Florida State 4-4; Miami (Fla.) 4-4
What to Know
Florida State lost both of their matches to Miami (Fla.) last season, on scores of 24-20 and 28-27, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Florida State and Miami (Fla.) will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles will be home again for the second contest in a row.
They strolled past Syracuse with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 35-17. RB Cam Akers went supernova for Florida State as he rushed for 144 yards and four TDs on 20 carries.
Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) wasn't the first one on the board, but they got there more often. They snuck past Pittsburgh with a 16-12 victory. That's another feather in the cap for Miami (Fla.), who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
The Seminoles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-4-1 against the spread.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seminoles are a 4-point favorite against the Hurricanes.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Florida State and Miami (Fla.) both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 28 vs. Florida State 27
- Oct 07, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 24 vs. Florida State 20
- Oct 08, 2016 - Florida State 20 vs. Miami (Fla.) 19
- Oct 10, 2015 - Florida State 29 vs. Miami (Fla.) 24
-
