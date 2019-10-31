Florida State vs. Miami (Fla.) live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Florida State (home) vs. Miami (Fla.) (away)

Current Records: Florida State 4-4; Miami (Fla.) 4-4

What to Know

Florida State lost both of their matches to Miami (Fla.) last season, on scores of 24-20 and 28-27, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Florida State and Miami (Fla.) will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles will be home again for the second contest in a row.

They strolled past Syracuse with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 35-17. RB Cam Akers went supernova for Florida State as he rushed for 144 yards and four TDs on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) wasn't the first one on the board, but they got there more often. They snuck past Pittsburgh with a 16-12 victory. That's another feather in the cap for Miami (Fla.), who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

The Seminoles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-4-1 against the spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seminoles are a 4-point favorite against the Hurricanes.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Florida State and Miami (Fla.) both have two wins in their last four games.