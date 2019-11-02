Florida State vs. Miami odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from advanced model

The Miami Hurricanes are on the road for their second straight weekend, this time playing a huge rivalry game against the Florida State Seminoles at 3:30 p.m. ET at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are 3-point favorites against the spread, down from 4.5 points at the open, and the over-under is 49 points, up from 46.5 points when it opened earlier this week, according to the latest Florida State vs. Miami odds. Miami is coming off a 16-12 victory against Pittsburgh last weekend, as Jarren Williams hit K.J. Osborn on a 32-yard TD pass with 58 seconds to play to earn the victory. FSU is 4-4 and one victory away from equaling its 2018 victory mark under coach Willie Taggart, and hoping to erase a two-game Miami winning streak in the storied rivalry. Once one of the best games of the season year after year, the 2019 Miami-FSU game is the first since 2011 in which both the Hurricanes and Seminoles are unranked. Before making any Miami vs. Florida State picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has considered that Florida State is coming off a 35-17 victory against Syracuse that moved the Seminoles one step closer to bowl eligibility. FSU has won seven of its past 10 games against Miami, and is 5-1 in its last six games at Doak Campbell Stadium. Quarterback James Blackman has completed 124-of-193 passes for 1,340 yards and 11 touchdowns against five interceptions. Blackman's favorite target is receiver Tamorrion Terry, who has caught 29 passes for 606 yards and six TDs. Running back Cam Akers is also coming off a monster game against Syracuse, in which he gained 144 yards on 20 carries and scored four TDs.

In addition to recent struggles straight up against the Seminoles, the Hurricanes are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games against FSU.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh 16-12 in their last outing. As the Miami offense continues to search for its identity, the Miami defense continues to keep the Hurricanes competitive. They held Pitt to 322 total yards last week and forced three crucial turnovers. Gregory Rousseau had three sacks in the win and the sophomore has been one of the most disruptive edge rushers in the nation this season. Rousseau has eight sacks on the year and the Miami defense has 25 sacks as a whole.

