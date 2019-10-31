Florida State vs. Miami odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven model

An ACC battle is on tap between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Both teams are 4-4 on the season and Florida State is 4-1 at home while Miami (Fla.) is 1-1 on the road. Florida State is 3-4-1 against the spread and Miami (Fla.) is 4-4. The Hurricanes are at 2-3 in the conference this season while Florida State is 3-3. And with both teams hoping to make a bowl game as a sign of progress for rebuilding programs, Saturday's cross-divisional rivalry matchup will be a big one. The Seminoles are favored by three points in the latest Florida State vs. Miami (Fla.) odds, while the over-under is set at 47. Before entering any Miami (Fla.) vs. FSU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Seminoles and Syracuse last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Seminoles wrapped it up with a 35-17 win. RB Cam Akers rushed for 144 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Akers has been the lifeblood of the Florida State offense all season, with 917 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 21 catches for 151 yards and three more touchdowns through the air. Akers is dealing with a knee injury that forced him to leave late in the win over Syracuse, but he is expected to be able to play this weekend.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh 16-12 in their last outing. As the Miami offense continues to search for its identity, the Miami defense continues to keep the Hurricanes competitive. They held Pitt to 322 total yards last week and forced three crucial turnovers. Gregory Rousseau had three sacks in the win and the sophomore has been one of the most disruptive edge rushers in the nation this season. Rousseau has eight sacks on the year and the Miami defense has 25 sacks as a whole.

