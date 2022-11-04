One of college football's most popular annual rivalries resumes on Saturday evening as the Miami Hurricanes look to pull off the home upset against their ACC rival, the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Miami enters at 4-4 following a 14-12 four overtime road win over Virginia, while Florida State (5-3), defeated Georgia Tech at home last weekend, 41-16. The Seminoles won this matchup last season, 31-28, though they had lost the previous four meetings to the Hurricanes. Florida State is 5-2 against the spread, while Miami is 0-7 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Seminoles are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Miami odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 53.

What you need to know about Florida State

Seminoles QB Jordan Travis had a career game in last Saturday's victory over Georgia Tech, throwing for 396 yards and three touchdowns on 24 of 38 passing. It was the second time this season that Travis surpassed the 300 yard mark through the air but the three touchdown passes are a season high. In 2022, the FSU quarterback has thrown for 14 scores as compared to only three interceptions.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson caught three passes for 111 yards, including a 78 yard touchdown reception against the Yellow Jackets. On the season, he leads the Seminoles with 30 receptions for 603 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Running back Lawrance Toafili rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 84 yards and another score last week. Florida State's rushers might have a tough time against the Miami defense who is allowing only 112.3 yards per game on the ground, which ranks among the top-25 most stingy run defenses in the country.

What you need to know about Miami

To say the Hurricanes offense has been a disappointment this season might be an understatement. Though they average 423.9 yards per game on the season, those numbers appear to be inflated from a successful beginning of the season. In their last three games against Virginia Tech, Duke, and Virginia, they have averaged only 353 yards and 16 points per game. To have a better shot on Saturday night, Miami will need the services of starting QB Tyler Van Dyke, who has thrown for 1,737 yards and 10 scores this season.



In last Saturday's win, the Hurricanes were unable to score a touchdown and instead relied on four field goals from Andres Borregales. Freshman QB Jake Garcia managed only 125 yards on 15 of 29 passing and Miami primarily moved the ball thanks to 114 yards on the ground from running back Henry Parrish Jr. The sophomore running back has been a bright spot for Miami, having rushed for 555 yards on 114 attempts and four touchdowns. The Seminoles allow 145.6 yards per game on the ground so Miami might focus on establishing the run early and often on Saturday night.

