The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (8-0) will be looking to continue their trek toward the College Football Playoff when they face the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) on Saturday afternoon. FSU has won four straight games by double digits, including a 41-16 win at Wake Forest last week. The Seminoles are the only unbeaten team in the ACC, sitting one game ahead of Louisville and Virginia Tech in the conference standings. Pittsburgh has lost six of its last seven games, falling to then-No. 14 Notre Dame in a 58-7 blowout last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Florida State is favored by 21.5 points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Florida State odds, while the over/under is set at 51 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Florida State vs. Pittsburgh picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Florida State vs. Pitt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Pittsburgh vs. Florida State spread: FSU -21.5

Pittsburgh vs. Florida State over/under: 51 points

Pittsburgh vs. Florida State money line: Pittsburgh +998, Florida State -1977

Pittsburgh vs. Florida State picks: See picks here

Pittsburgh vs. Florida State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh has been on the road for three of its last four games, so it will be happy to return home on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers put together their best performance of the campaign in their last home game, pulling off an outright upset against then-No. 14 Louisville. They were 7-point home underdogs in the 38-21 final, handing the Cardinals their only loss of the season.

The Panthers have won four of the last five meetings between these teams, and Florida State has all the pressure in this game. The Seminoles debuted at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings earlier this week, and two of their three road victories have come by one score this season. Pittsburgh has covered the spread in five consecutive Week 10 games.

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has not had an issue winning games with margin, as its last four wins have come by at least 18 points. The Seminoles cruised to a 41-16 win at Wake Forest last week, as quarterback Jordan Travis completed 22 of 35 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns. Travis leads an offense that is averaging 39.8 points per game over their last four outings.

They are facing a Pittsburgh defense that allowed 535 yards in a 58-7 loss to Notre Dame last weekend, with head coach Pat Narduzzi calling his team out after the loss. The Panthers have not been able to keep games close, covering the spread once in their last seven games. Florida State has covered in four of its last five games, so the Seminoles have been the much more profitable team. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pittsburgh vs. Florida State picks

The model has simulated Florida State vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pittsburgh vs. Florida State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida State vs. Pittsburgh spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.