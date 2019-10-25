Florida State vs. Syracuse: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Florida State vs. Syracuse football game
Who's Playing
Florida State (home) vs. Syracuse (away)
Current Records: Florida State 3-4-0; Syracuse 3-4-0
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as Syracuse and Florida State will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Syracuse will be hoping to build upon the 30-7 win they picked up against Florida State the last time they played in September of last year.
It was a hard-fought game, but the Orange had to settle for a 27-20 loss against Pittsburgh last Friday. A silver lining for Syracuse was the play of QB Clayton Welch, who passed for 176 yards and two TDs on 20 attempts. Welch's 94-yard touchdown toss to WR Taj Harris in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night. Welch's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, Florida State was the 38-17 winner over Wake Forest when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for Florida State as they fell 22-20 to Wake Forest. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Seminoles.
The Orange are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Orange against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Orange enter the matchup with 23 sacks, good for 15th best in the nation. Less enviably, Florida State are stumbling into the contest with the ninth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 293 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seminoles are a big 10-point favorite against the Orange.
Over/Under: 59
Series History
Florida State have won three out of their last four games against Syracuse.
- Sep 15, 2018 - Syracuse 30 vs. Florida State 7
- Nov 04, 2017 - Florida State 27 vs. Syracuse 24
- Nov 19, 2016 - Florida State 45 vs. Syracuse 14
- Oct 31, 2015 - Florida State 45 vs. Syracuse 21
