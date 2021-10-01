The Florida State Seminoles and the Syracuse Orange are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are 0-4 overall and 0-3 at home, while Syracuse is 3-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the two programs and Florida State holds an 11-2 advantage in the series after winning six of the last seven since Syracuse joined the ACC.

However, Syracuse has covered the spread in two of the last three head-to-head matchups with FSU. The Seminoles are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Florida State vs. Syracuse odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 51.

Florida State vs. Syracuse spread: Florida State -5.5

Florida State vs. Syracuse over-under: 51 points

What you need to know about Florida State

Florida State came up short against the Louisville Cardinals last Saturday, falling 31-23. Running back Jashaun Corbin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one touchdown and 159 yards on 11 carries. That touchdown -- a 75-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Corbin has now rushed 48 times for 439 yards and three touchdowns and Treshaun Ward has also helped make the Florida State ground attack potent. Ward has carried the ball 35 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns. With Florida State quarterbacks having combined to throw eight interceptions on the season, Mike Norvell might be wise to dedicate the Seminoles to running the ball on Saturday.

What you need to know about Syracuse

Meanwhile, Syracuse came out on top in a nail-biter against the Liberty Flames last Friday, sneaking past 24-21. Syracuse can attribute much of its success to running back Sean Tucker, who rushed for one touchdown and 168 yards on 31 carries. Tucker has been one of the most prolific backs in the nation this season, rushing for 536 yards and seven scores while adding nine catches for 175 yards and another score as a receiver.

Meanwhile, the Syracuse defense has been limiting opponents to just 4.2 yards per play on the season. The Orange have only allowed 341 yards on the ground in four games and have held the opposition to 2.3 yards per run.

