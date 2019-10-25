Florida State vs. Syracuse odds, spread: 2019 Week 9 college football picks, predictions from top simulation

An ACC battle is on tap between the Florida State Seminoles and the Syracuse Orange at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is 3-4 overall and 3-1 at home, while Syracuse is 3-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. Neither team has fared well against the spread -- Florida State is 2-4-1, while Syracuse is 2-5. Both teams are riding two-game losing streaks into Saturday with both losses on both sides coming in conference matchups. The Seminoles are favored by 10 points in the latest Florida State vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under is set at 59. Before entering any Syracuse vs. FSU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Seminoles were close last week, but came up short as they fell 22-20 to Wake Forest. RB Cam Akers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. Akers has carried the Florida State offense this season, with 773 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground to go along with 150 yards receiving and three more scores through the air.

Meanwhile, Syracuse might not have won anyway, but with 110 yards lost due to penalties, the Orange really shot themselves in the foot. They took a 27-20 hit to the loss column at the hands of Pittsburgh. A silver lining for the Orange was the play of QB Clayton Welch, who passed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 20 attempts. Welch's 94-yard touchdown toss to Taj Harris in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night. Tommy DeVito appears likely to return from an upper-body injury and the more experienced quarterback should help give the Syracuse offense more life after it managed just 328 yards last week.

