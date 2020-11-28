Who's Playing

Virginia @ Florida State

Current Records: Virginia 4-4; Florida State 2-6

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Virginia and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Cavaliers are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while FSU is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Virginia's strategy against the Abilene Christian Wildcats last week. Virginia really took it to Abilene Christian for a full four quarters, racking up a 55-15 victory at home. That looming 40-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Virginia yet this year. It was another big night for their QB Brennan Armstrong, who passed for four TDs and 383 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 52 yards on the ground. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Armstrong this season.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Seminoles and the NC State Wolfpack two weeks ago was not particularly close, with FSU falling 38-22. FSU was down 35-9 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of QB Chubba Purdy, who passed for two TDs and 181 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 54 yards on the ground. Purdy's 69-yard touchdown toss to WR Ontaria Wilson in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Virginia's win brought them up to 4-4 while the Seminoles' defeat pulled them down to 2-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers come into the game boasting the sixth most sacks in the nation at 28. Less enviably, FSU is seventh worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 22 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.