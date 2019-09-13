Florida State vs. Virginia odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

It'll be an ACC battle as the Florida State Seminoles and No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. After dropping their opener against Boise State, the Seminoles survived a 45-44 thriller against Louisiana-Monroe in Week 2. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are off to a 2-0 start after knocking off Pittsburgh in their season opener and then taking care of business against William & Mary in Week 2. The Cavaliers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under is set at 58, up a point from the opening line. Before you make any FSU vs. Virginia picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Virginia vs. Florida State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under.

The model has taken into account that the Cavaliers rolled to a comfortable win last week where they piled up 350 more yards than William & Mary. Quarterback Bryce Perkins and running back Mike Hollins were among the main playmakers for Virginia in that matchup. Perkins threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 68 yards and a score on the ground. Hollins ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns. UVA enters this matchup with 11 sacks on the season, ranking the Cavaliers third-best in the nation in that category.

FSU's season, meanwhile, has been anything but smooth as the Seminoles are giving up a whopping 520 yards of total offense per game. They were bailed out by a missed extra point by Louisiana-Monroe last week, but perhaps that break is what they needed to enter ACC play with some confidence. Despite its shaky start, FSU will still have one of the best players on the field in running back Cam Akers. He's recorded 309 yards on 51 carries (6.1 ypc) this season and has found the end zone four times -- three rushing and one receiving.

