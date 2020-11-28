For the second week in a row, Florida State went through a week of work in preparation for Saturday only to have its game postponed hours before kickoff. This time, it's positive COVID-19 test results and ensuing protocol within the Seminoles program that has prompted the ACC to postpone Saturday night's game against Virginia in Tallahassee, Florida.

No new date has been set for Florida State-Virginia at this time.

This news comes one week after the Saturday morning postponement of Clemson-Florida State, a game that was not played because the two team's medical groups could not reach an agreement on whether the contest should be played at all. The issue was a backup offensive lineman for Clemson who had traveled with the team but tested positive for COVID-19 during Friday's round of testing. The player was immediately isolated according to ACC protocol, and while the league agreed that Clemson had followed the proper protocol in response to the test Florida State did not feel comfortable moving forward with the game.

That led to Dabo Swinney spending most of the early parts of the week in the headlines with his response to the postponement. Swinney and the Tigers felt slighted for having made the trip, taken the precautions and still being denied a chance to play, while Florida State leaned on a cautious approach that supposedly stems from dealing with the virus in the Seminoles program, all the way up to Mike Norvell's absence and isolation after a positive test earlier in the season.

Now Florida State has its own issues contributing to the late postponement of a game, and this time it's Virginia who has to make the trip back without having played in Tallahassee. This news was not as late in the process as the Clemson postponement with the game scheduled for 8 p.m. ET instead of Noon, but it's still the second straight game taken off the schedule on Saturday morning for the Seminoles.