The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles travel to face the Virginia Cavaliers in a key ACC matchup on Friday. FSU has opened year six under head coach Mike Norvell with a 3-0 record, winning each game by at least 14 points. Transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos has emerged as a dynamic playmaker, energizing Florida State's offense. Virginia enters the game 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play, coming off a commanding 38-20 victory over Stanford on Sept. 20. Running back J'Mari Taylor has been a key contributor for the Cavaliers, providing a consistent rushing threat and helping anchor Virginia's outstanding ground game. Both teams have seen success against the spread this season, with Florida State sitting at 3-0 and Virginia at 3-1.

Kickoff from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virg. is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Seminoles are 7-point favorites in the latest Virginia vs. Florida State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5.

Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for FSU vs. Virginia:

Florida State vs. Virginia spread Florida State -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook Florida State vs. Virginia over/under 60.5 points Florida State vs. Virginia money line Florida State -265, Virginia +215 Florida State vs. Virginia picks See picks at SportsLine Florida State vs. Virginia streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Florida State can cover

The Noles have emerged as one of the most dominant teams in college football early in the 2025 season. Under guidance of first-year offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, the Noles are averaging an impressive 58 points per game. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos has been a standout, throwing for 594 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while also rushing for 139 yards and three scores on the ground.

The offense's success is further bolstered by wide receiver Micahi Danzy, who leads the team with 173 rushing yards to go with 126 receiving yards, and Duce Robinson, who leads the team in receptions (8), receiving yards (199), and touchdown receptions (2). On the defensive side, Earl Little Jr. has been a key contributor, leading the team with 15 tackles, while Jerry Wilson has made his presence felt in the secondary with two interceptions. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Virginia can cover

The Cavaliers have made significant strides under fourth-year head coach Tony Elliott. The Wahoos enter this matchup at 3-1 overall, with a 1-0 record in conference play. The Virginia offense has been explosive in 2025, averaging 556 total yards per game.

Quarterback Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,050 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception. He's also rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown. Senior running back J'Mari Taylor leads the team with 298 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Trell Harris has also been a key contributor, leading the team with 321 receiving yards and three touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Florida State vs. Virginia picks

