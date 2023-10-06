The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (4-0) will put their unbeaten record on the line when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3) on Saturday afternoon. Florida State remained perfect with a 31-24 win at Clemson in overtime two weeks ago before having the week off last week. Virginia Tech snapped a three-game losing streak with a 38-21 win against Pittsburgh last week, springing the upset as a 3-point home underdog. The Seminoles and Hokies have not met since 2018, when Virginia Tech notched a 24-3 road win.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is favored by 24 points in the latest Florida State vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the over/under is set at 53 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Virginia Tech vs. Florida State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Virginia Tech vs. FSU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech spread: Florida State -24

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 53 points

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech money line: Florida State: -2830, Virginia Tech: +1240

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech picks: See picks here

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State is in an ideal scheduling spot on Saturday afternoon, as it is coming off a bye week. The Seminoles posted back-to-back road wins against Boston College and Clemson, maintaining their status as the top team in the conference. They are averaging 43.3 points per game, and they are expected to have wide receivers Ja'Khi Douglas and Deuce Spann back in the mix on Saturday.

Douglas has yet to play in a game due to a preseason injury, while Spann missed the game against Clemson due to an illness. That has not stopped quarterback Jordan Travis from racking up 1,028 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception. Florida State has covered the spread in 14 of its last 20 games, including five straight against ACC Coastal opponents.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech snapped a nine-game losing streak to Power 5 opponents with its 38-21 win over Pittsburgh as a 3-point underdog last week. Quarterback Kyron Drones completed 12 of 19 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns, adding 21 carries for 41 yards and two scores. He earned ACC Quarterback of the Week honors following that performance.

The Hokies stepped up defensively as well, recording four sacks against Pittsburgh, with Pheldarius Payne accounting for 1.5 of them. Florida State is coming off its big win at Clemson and has games looming against Syracuse and Duke, making this a potential trap game on the schedule. The Seminoles have only covered the spread once in the last five meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make Florida State vs. Virginia Tech picks

The model has simulated Virginia Tech vs. Florida State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida State vs. Virginia Tech, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia Tech vs. Florida State spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.