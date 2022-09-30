Who's Playing

No. 22 Wake Forest @ No. 23 Florida State

Current Records: Wake Forest 3-1; Florida State 4-0

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Seminoles turned the game against the Boston College Eagles into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 530 yards to 235. FSU made easy work of BC and carried off a 44-14 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31 to nothing. RB Trey Benson was the offensive standout of the game for FSU, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 51-45. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football. QB Sam Hartman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for six TDs and 337 yards on 29 attempts.

FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Seminoles are now a perfect 4-0 while the Demon Deacons sit at 3-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: FSU ranks 12th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 12 on the season. Wake Forest has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the second most passing touchdowns in the nation at 16.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seminoles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Florida State have won four out of their last six games against Wake Forest.