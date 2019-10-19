Florida State vs. Wake Forest odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Florida State Seminoles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at BB&T Field. Wake Forest is 5-1 overall and 3-1 at home, while Florida State is 3-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. Wake Forest is 2-3-1 against the spread; Florida State is 2-3-1. Willie Taggart's group is 2-2 in the conference now with wins over NC State and Louisville and losses to Virginia and Clemson. The Demon Deacons is 2-1 in the league with wins over North Carolina and Boston College. The Seminoles are favored by one point in the latest Florida State vs. Wake Forest odds, while the over-under is set at 68.5. Before entering any FSU vs. Wake Forest picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Florida State vs. Wake Forest 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Wake Forest fell just short of Louisville by a score of 62-59 in its last outing. The losing side was boosted by WR Sage Surratt, who caught 12 passes for 196 yards and three TDs. Surratt and quarterback Jamie Newman have been dynamic this season, with Newman throwing for 1,772 yards and 17 touchdowns and Surratt catching 46 passes for 711 yards and nine scores.

Meanwhile, the afternoon started off rough for the Seminoles last week, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 45-14 defeat at Clemson's hands. The Seminoles were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-0. However, when the FSU offense has been at its best, it's been Cam Akers who has led the charge with 724 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns.

So who wins Florida State vs. Wake Forest? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.