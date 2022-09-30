The No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1) will try to bounce back from a double-overtime loss to Clemson when they face the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles (4-0) on Saturday afternoon. Wake Forest won its first three games of the season prior to its 51-45 loss to the Tigers last week. Florida State is looking to stay unbeaten after picking up four straight wins to open the campaign.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Seminoles are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Wake Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 64. Before entering any Wake Forest vs. Florida State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida State vs. Wake Forest. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Wake Forest vs. Florida State:

Florida State vs. Wake Forest spread: Florida State -6.5

Florida State vs. Wake Forest over/under: 64 points

Florida State vs. Wake Forest picks: See picks here

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State's fan base has not felt this level of anticipation for a game in quite some time, so it will be out in full force on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles have rattled off four consecutive wins to open the season, including a neutral-site win over LSU and a road win against Boston College. They added a dominant 30-point win over Boston College at home last week, which allowed their starters to rest down the stretch.

Their offense and defense both rank inside the top 35 in the FBS, scoring 37.5 points per game while allowing just 18.8. Fifth-year senior quarterback Jordan Travis threw for a career-high 321 yards against Boston College, completing 16 of 26 passes. Florida State has won five consecutive home games against Wake Forest and has covered the spread in six of its last seven games overall.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest should not be hanging its heads after its first loss of the season, as the Demon Deacons went toe-to-toe with No. 4 Clemson before conceding in double overtime. Quarterback Sam Hartman added to his legacy with a career-high six touchdown passes, and he is now tied for the fifth-most touchdown passes in the country this season (13). He has thrown for 962 yards and only two interceptions, leading an explosive offense.

Sophomore running back Justice Ellison and junior running back Christian Turner have combined for more than 350 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The balanced wide receiver room features five players who have gone over 150 receiving yards this season. Wake Forest has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it has only failed to cover the spread once in its last six games against Florida State.

How to make Wake Forest vs. Florida State picks

The model has simulated Florida State vs. Wake Forest 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wake Forest vs. Florida State? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Florida State vs. Wake Forest spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.