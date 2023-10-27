The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles can take another step toward the ACC Championship Game and a spot in the College Football Playoff when they face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Seminoles (7-0, 5-0 in ACC) lead the conference by 1½ games over both Louisville and North Carolina. FSU is coming off a 38-20 victory over No. 16 Duke. Meanwhile the Demon Deacons (4-3, 1-3) sit near the bottom of the conference standings, ahead of only Syracuse (4-3, 0-3). Wake Forest ended a three-game losing streak last week with a win over Pitt.



Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. The Seminoles are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Wake Forest odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest spread: Seminoles -20.5

Florida State vs. Wake Forest over/under: 52 points

Florida State vs. Wake Forest money line: Seminoles -1380, Demon Deacons +798

FSU: The Seminoles rank fifth in the country in scoring offense (41.6 points per game)

WAKE: The Demon Deacons are seventh in the FBS in penalties per game (3.86)

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles have one of the most prolific offenses in the country. Led by quarterback Jordan Travis, Florida State averages 41.6 points per game, which ranks fifth in the nation, behind only LSU, Oregon, USC and Oklahoma. They also rank fifth in the FBS in red zone offense (.964).

In addition, Florida State has a key playmaker on the outside in receiver Keon Coleman. A 6-foot-4 junior transfer from Michigan State, Coleman has seven receiving touchdowns this season, which leads the conference and ranks 14th in the country. He already has matched the total touchdowns he had last season when he led the Spartans with 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns.

Why Wake Forest can cover

The Demon Deacons have owned the series against Florida State recently. After losing 30 of the first 37 meetings against the Seminoles, Wake Forest has won the last three matchups. That includes a 31-21 victory last year in Tallahassee.

The Demon Deacons defense also have done an excellent job of bringing down opposing quarterbacks. Jacob Roberts (0.71 sacks per game) and Jasheen Davis (0.64) rank fourth and fifth in the ACC, respectively, in sacks per game. Earlier this season, Roberts and Davis each had three sacks in a 27-24 victory over Old Dominion.

