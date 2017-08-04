Florida State WR Da'Vante Phillips facing five felony charges, suspended indefinitely

The former four-star prospect caught four passes in 2016

 Florida State wide receiver Da'Vante Phillips caught just four passes a year ago, but was a contender to see more playing time in the revamped Seminoles' wide receiving corps in 2017. 

Until Friday.

Phillips was arrested on four counts of cashing or depositing items with intent to defraud and one charge of grand theft according to Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat. The school announced Phillips has been suspended indefinitely, and coach Jimbo Fisher will not comment further.

Phillips was a four-star prospect out of Miami in the class of 2015. At 6-foot-1, 206 pounds, he was being counted on to pick up the slack after the Seminoles lost star wide receiver Travis Rudolph and running back Dalvin Cook -- who finished second on the team with 488 receiving yards last season.

Despite his promise, Phillips has just five career catches in two seasons for 30 yards and no touchdowns. Third-ranked Florida State opens its season Sept. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against No. 1 Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. 

