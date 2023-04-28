Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman has entered the transfer portal days before the spring window closes, the redshirt junior announced on Twitter. The one-time Oregon pass-catcher who transferred to the Seminoles ahead of the 2022 season missed spring practice following hip surgery in March and previously stated he could miss four to six months recovering. His participation in the upcoming season has been somewhat of a mystery as a result.

Still, the departure represents a significant loss for the program. Pittman was among the top returning wideouts for FSU after hauling in 32 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

"This was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make in my life," Pittman wrote. "I prayed about it, I talked to my family about it, and I believe this is the best opportunity for me and my future."

Prior to joining FSU, Pittman was a contributor in Oregon's passing game, appearing in 22 games with 12 starts over three years with the Ducks. With the Seminoles, Pittman was a reliable target opposite fellow wideout Johnny Wilson for Second Team All-ACC quarterback Jordan Travis. Though Pittman's injury cast some doubt on his 2023 availability, the Seminoles nevertheless have high expectations heading into the fall thanks to a breakout 10-3 season in 2022 that saw the 'Noles win their final six games.

Despite the on-field success, Mike Norvell's team has not been immune to the transfer portal's volatility. Pittman represents the eighth player from FSU to enter the portal, joining the likes of defensive lineman Derrick McLendon, who is headed to Colorado under first-year coach Deion Sanders.