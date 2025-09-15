Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard continues to make progress in his recovery after being injured in an Aug. 31 shooting, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said. Pritchard opened his eyes Sunday for the first time since the incident, which occurred the day after Florida State's season-opening win over Alabama.

Pritchard was shot in the back of the head outside an apartment complex while driving family members home from a gathering, according to law enforcement. He has been in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

"I actually went by and saw him this morning," Norvell said Monday. "There has been progress. Yesterday, he opened his eyes. It was something that was emotional for everybody, to be honest with you. It's still a long part of the progress in this process moving forward, but it puts all things in perspective -- the appreciation of a blink."

Authorities arrested four suspects last week in connection to the shooting. Three men -- Jayden Bodison, Caron Miller, Germany Atkins -- and an unnamed minor were charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Atkins was also charged with a count of probation violation.

"He's fighting," Norvell said. "His family is there, so very supportive. There's still some major steps along the way that we're all going to be believing for and supporting and continuing in our prayers. But just grateful for him, grateful for his family."

Florida State honored Pritchard, a freshman and three-star recruit in the 2025 class, at its first game following the incident. The linebackers' teammates carried his jersey to midfield for the coin toss, among other tributes.

"Ultimately, as we go through life, it is so very precious," Norvell said. "Even just in our world right now, it is a very challenging time. We see so many things around that we do have a responsibility. We're called on this earth to love one another.

"There's going to be plenty of differences and plenty of things that we all have. It's a challenge to me and it's a challenge to everybody out there to be the example. We're all gonna have our faults. We're all gonna have our differences and all those things, but truly, love one another and be able to work and be a part of the good that's out there."

Pritchard, a Sanford (Fla.) Seminole product, was a longtime Florida State target on the recruiting trail and signed with the in-state program over offers from a number of Power Four programs including perennial College Football Playoff contenders such as Miami, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Pritchard suited up for the season opener against Alabama but did not play any snaps.