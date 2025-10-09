Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard took a major step forward in his recovery from an Aug. 31 shooting as he was released Thursday from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Pritchard is set to continue his recovery at a rehabilitation facility, Florida State said in a statement, and is "alert, responsive and able to communicate."

It is a tremendously positive development for Pritchard, who one day after the Seminoles' season-opening win over Alabama was shot in the back of the head. Law enforcement said the incident occurred while he was driving family members home from a gathering, and last month authorities arrested four suspects in connection to the shooting.

Three men -- Jayden Bodison, Caron Miller and Germany Atkins -- and an unnamed minor face three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Atkins was also charged with a count of probation violation.

Countless members of the Florida State football program stood outside the hospital and cheered for Pritchard as he was wheeled out of the facility. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos posted a video of Pritchard's release on social media.

"This remarkable milestone has been achieved under the supervision of medical staff from TMH, Tallahassee Neurological Clinic, Southern Medical Group and Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic in consultation with Florida State's Sports Medicine staff," Florida State said. "We are thankful for the efforts, thoughts and prayers of so many people and ask that you continue to support Ethan and his family as this process continues."

College Football Power Rankings: Miami returns to No. 1 as Penn State, Texas plummet after brutal losses Brandon Marcello

Pritchard has made steady progress over the last month and change. On Sept. 15, Florida State coach Mike Norvell said the linebacker opened his eyes for the first time since the incident.

"It was something that was emotional for everybody, to be honest with you," Norvell said. "It's still a long part of the progress in this process moving forward, but it puts all things in perspective -- the appreciation of a blink."

Florida State honored Pritchard, a true freshman and three-star recruit in the 2025 class, at its first game following the incident. The linebackers' teammates carried his jersey to midfield for the coin toss, among other tributes.

Pritchard, a Sanford (Fla.) Seminole product, was a longtime Florida State recruiting target and signed with the program over offers from a number of Power Four programs including perennial College Football Playoff contenders such as Miami, Notre Dame and Tennessee. He suited up for the season opener against Alabama but did not play any snaps.