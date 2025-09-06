No. 14 Florida State honored linebacker Ethan Pritchard before its 77-3 win against East Texas A&M on Saturday as the freshman remains hospitalized after being shot in the head. Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. brought Pritchard's jersey to midfield for the pregame coin toss.

The team also wore shirts honoring Pritchard during warmups, and players sported sweat bands with Pritchard's No. 35 on them.

Pritchard's father, Earl Pritchard, told WFTV that his son was shot in the back of the head outside an apartment complex while driving his aunt home from a family gathering. Pritchard was removed from his vehicle prior to EMS arriving on the scene and then transported to a local hospital.

After the win, Florida State coach Mike Norvell held back tears when asked postgame what it meant to see his team play for Pritchard.

"Ethan is one of my favorites," Norvell said. "I recruited him for years and got a chance to watch him grow. When he committed to Florida State, the way that he plays the game, his passion and energy -- he loves it. I mean absolutely loves it. To know that right now that's taken away from him in a senseless act and something that you don't always know why. You don't know why you have to go through things in life. You don't understand the reasoning, but I do believe that God has his hand over Ethan and this football team and all the relationships."

Norvell said it was special to have Pritchard's father on hand Saturday.

"To have Earl here today, he is a wonderful man," Norvell said. "Being with him I know it's so very hard and I know it's so hard for anybody to have to through. He told me earlier this week, 'I know where my boy wants to be. So I'm gonna go stand in place for him.' To just see the team and just the embrace for that, it's special."

Pritchard signed with Florida State in 2025 as a three-star prospect out of Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida. He suited up for Florida State's season-opening win against Alabama but did not log any snaps.