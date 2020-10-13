Florida has paused organized football activities due to COVID-19 concerns. The school announced Tuesday that an increase in positive tests led to its decision to halt practices, a decision which will be reviewed on Wednesday by University of Florida Health and the athletic department's sports medicine staff.

"Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week's opponent Texas A&M, and this week's opponent LSU," said athletic director Scott Stricklin in a statement.

Florida reported five positive COVID-19 tests within the football team on Tuesday morning. The 10th-ranked Gators are scheduled to host LSU this weekend, but that game could be in jeopardy based on how long Florida's pause in workouts lasts.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork released a statement in the wake of Florida's decision on Tuesday afternoon.

"We have been in touch with officials at the University of Florida and have also reviewed the available data from the Kinexon contact tracing system deployed by the SEC," he said. "At this point, there has been no impact within our football program, but we will continue our regular testing regiment this week and stay diligent with all our safety protocols."

Coach Dan Mullen has been vocal about his desire to pack The Swamp this weekend for the cross-division rivalry game vs. the Tigers after the state moved to Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which allows full attendance at stadiums. The outbreak of the coronavirus within the football program will likely prevent Florida from increasing its fan attendance inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The news comes one day after Vanderbilt's home game with Missouri was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing issues within the Commodores football program. That game, which was scheduled for this Saturday, is the first to be postponed or altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.