A trip to the College Football Playoff is off the table for No. 20 Tennessee, but the Volunteers have plenty to play for as they enter a two-game closing stretch against rivalry opponents that begins Saturday at Florida. The Volunteers will be seeking their first road win over the Gators since 2003 as they travel to take on a struggling UF team with no path to a bowl.

While a postseason bid is not available to the Gators (3-7), facing the Volunteers marks the first of two straight home rivalry showdowns to end the season. Taking on Tennessee this week and Florida State next week gives UF a chance to close a frustrating campaign with purpose.

Playing Tennessee offers a shot at revenge for Florida after it suffered a crushing overtime loss to the Volunteers last season. Tennessee's 23-17 win over the Gators in 2024 snapped a five-game losing streak in the series and set the Vols on a path to the College Football Playoff.

There isn't a viable path back to the CFP for Tennessee at this point. But closing the regular season with a pair of victories would get the Vols to 9-3 and give them a chance to secure a 10th victory in a bowl game. If that 3-0 finish comes to fruition, it would mark the program's third season of double-digit victories in four years under fifth-year coach Josh Heupel.

Florida vs. Tennessee: Need to know

Turnover troubles: This is a matchup of two of the SEC's most mistake-prone quarterbacks. Florida's DJ Lagway has thrown 13 interceptions, which is second-most nationally. Tennessee's Joey Aguilar is tied for fourth with 10 interceptions, including four in his last two games. The Gators are tied for 88th nationally with a minus-2 turnover margin. While Tennessee is plus-3 for the season in turnover margin, it gave up game-changing defensive touchdowns in losses to both Alabama and Oklahoma.

Series changing: These former SEC East rivals have met annually every year since 1990, but that's about to change. With the SEC's new scheduling format taking hold next season, the Volunteers and Gators will no longer be annual foes. Tennessee will play Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt as permanent rivals over the next four years while Florida will play Georgia, South Carolina and Kentucky. The teams will renew their series in 2027 at Tennessee, but the Volunteers won't make another trip to Florida until 2029.

Ongoing coaching search: While closing with rivalry opponents like Tennessee and Florida State gives Gators fans a reasons to stay engaged with the on-field product, the focus for most who follow Florida has been on the future for several weeks now. Even before head coach Billy Napier was fired amid a 3-4 start, the writing was on the wall to suggest a regime change was likely coming. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is at the top of Florida's wishlist in its pursuit of a new coach, but Tulane's Jon Sumrall is also in the mix. Both are also in the running for other jobs, though, which means the Gators search could get interesting in the days ahead.

Where to watch Florida vs. Tennessee live

Date: Saturday, November 22 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Florida vs. Tennessee prediction, picks

Florida's will to defend the run appears to be fading as the Gators plunge deeper into what's become a hopeless season. At 3-7, Florida has officially been disqualified from contention for a bowl game and now must deal with a Tennessee offense that still has explosive potential. Crippling turnovers have been an Achilles heel for the Volunteers this season, but the Gators have actually been worse in that department. This is the time for Tennessee to end its 10-game losing streak in The Swamp. Pick: Tennessee -4



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Tenn -4 Florida Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Florida Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee SU Florida Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Florida Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

Who will win and cover in each Week 13 college football game? Legendary Vegas expert Bruce Marshall is on a 33-22 roll on college football picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all his college football picks.