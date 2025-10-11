An SEC showdown on Saturday has the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies looking to stay undefeated as the Florida Gators come to town. The Aggies (5-0, 2-0 SEC) entered the Week 7 college football schedule as one of 15 unbeaten teams, and they're coming off a 31-9 victory over Mississippi State. The Gators (2-3, 1-1 SEC) will become the first team since 1968 to play four straight games versus Top-10 ranked teams, and Florida upset then-ranked No. 9 Texas, 29-21, last Saturday.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. A&M prevailed 33-20 when these teams met last season. The Aggies are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Texas A&M odds. The over/under for total points scored is 47.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Florida picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. Texas A&M. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Texas A&M vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Texas A&M spread Texas A&M -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Florida vs. Texas A&M over/under 47.5 points Florida vs. Texas A&M money line Texas A&M -282, Florida +228 Florida vs. Texas A&M picks See picks at SportsLine Florida vs. Texas A&M streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Florida can cover

Florida showed what it's capable of in taking down Texas last week as quarterback DJ Lagway had his first game with 250 passing yards and two passing scores versus an FBS team. The Florida defense forced Arch Manning into a career-high-tying two interceptions as the quarterback barely completed over 50% of his passes. It's that side of the ball which has been the strength of the Gators all year as Florida ranks in the top 25, nationally, in both points allowed and yards allowed, while sitting 26th in the country in rushing defense.

The last time the Gators visited Kyle Field in 2022, Florida walked out with a 17-point victory, as it's won two of three all-time games in College Station. This year's Aggies squad may be ranked No. 5, but it has its faults, starting with it's 9.4 penalties per game ranking second-most in FBS. Additionally, A&M often plays down to the level of its competition, especially in regard to the spread, as the Aggies are just 1-10 versus the line in their last 11 games versus unranked teams. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Texas A&M can cover

A&M is undefeated, despite playing the second-hardest strength of schedule in the country, which includes a road win over then-No. 8 Notre Dame, a pair of SEC victories, and a five-game slate which features only FBS opponents and no FCS or Division II schools. Texas A&M held its last two opponents -- Auburn and Mississippi State -- both to 10 or fewer points, and for the season, Mike Elko's squad is holding opponents to 3.4 yards per carry. The Aggies are also riding a nearly three-year undefeated home streak versus unranked teams, outright winning in 14 straight.

Meanwhile, Florida has lost 10 straight versus AP Top-5 teams, and the Gators are 0-4 on the road versus Top-10 teams under Billy Napier. The Gators are a bit one dimensional, as their three rushing touchdowns are tied for the fourth-fewest in FBS, and the team ranks outside the top 100 in the country in rushing offense. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed lit up Florida in his team's 2024 victory versus the Gators with 178 yards and two touchdowns thru the air, plus 83 yards and a score on the ground. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Florida picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Florida vs. Texas A&M 10,000 times and is going Over on the total, projecting 52 combined points.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Florida, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?