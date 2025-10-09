Florida stopped its bleeding in impressive fashion last week, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 29-21 win over Texas. Its next opponent also hails from the Lone Star State, and the hostile confines of Kyle Field could make life more challenging on Billy Napier and his Gators than it was during the much-needed win at home. If this new momentum is to last more than one week, the Gators have to get past No. 5 Texas A&M on the road.

That is no easy feat. The Aggies are 4-0 at home including two consecutive SEC victories. Mike Elko has Texas A&M playing terrific offense, and the defense finally held up its end of the bargain in those two conference wins by allowing a combined 19 points to Auburn and Mississippi State.

Napier has not been one to string together big wins throughout his much-maligned Florida tenure. His struggles at taking Florida to the next level could help Texas A&M bolster what is quickly shaping up to be a potential College Football Playoff-caliber resume. As for his hot seat status, which is the primary topic surrounding the Gators program on a near weekly basis, another loss would almost certainly rekindle questions just one game after he bolstered his job security.

Florida vs. Texas A&M: Need to know

Gators in a gauntlet: Schedules do not get much tougher than the one Florida faces this season. This game also marks the final week of a brutal stretch in which the Gators face four top-10 opponents in consecutive outings. They went 1-2 against No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Miami and No. 9 Texas, so to add another victory against the Aggies to improve to .500 in that stretch would be respectable if not impressive, all things considered. Florida is not done with premier competition after this week, though. Two more top-10 foes (No. 10 Georgia and No. 4 Ole Miss) loom in November.

Boom or bust: The Marcel Reed experience is a roller coaster. He is a rare case in that he ranks No. 7 nationally in yards per completion (14.6) but No. 98 in completion rate (59.7%). Reed brings a dynamic element to the Texas A&M offense and has the eighth-best odds, per FanDuel, to win the Heisman Trophy. But throughout his starting tenure which dates back to last season, when things go poorly, they have a tendency to spiral. Fortunately for Reed, Florida's pass rush is far from the most formidable, so he could have ample time to operate and avoid costly errors.

Florida offense shows signs of life: Scoring 29 points on the elite Texas defense is impressive regardless of the context. What made it particularly surprising in Florida's case was that the Gators had yet to score more than 16 points against an FBS opponent heading into that win. DJ Lagway looked healthier and more comfortable leading the offense with his most productive passing effort of the year, Jadan Baugh ran for more yards (107) on the Longhorns than on any other opponent this season and freshman receiver Dallas Wilson made a splashy college football debut with six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Where to watch Florida vs. Texas A&M live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Florida vs. Texas A&M prediction, picks

Banking on Lagway to perform in a tough environment is asking a lot. He threw five interceptions at LSU and managed just 61 yards at Miami. Elko, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and the 12th Man are more than capable of making life difficult on him in a similar fashion even with Wilson breaking out as a potential game-changer in the Gators' receiving corps. On the flip side, Florida boasts the best defense Texas A&M has seen all year. The threat of a defensive touchdown always looms, and 47.5 is not a very large number, but I have a hard time believing these offenses will put the ball in the end zone seven times. Pick: Under 47.5

