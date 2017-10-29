Florida top running back Malik Davis reportedly out for the year

As if things at Florida couldn't get any worse in the wake of Saturday's 42-7 loss to Georgia, it looks like that the Gators' offense will be without one of its top weapons for the rest of the season.

Multiple reports indicate that freshman running back Malik Davis is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Davis suffered the injury to his right late in the first quarter against Georgia, leaving the game after a hard hit at the end of a 6-yard reception. He did not return to the game, and now leaves a big hole in the offensive production for the rest of the season.

Davis leads the Gators with 526 rushing yards on the season, breaking out as the most reliable option in a running back rotation that was limited from the start of the season with Jordan Scarlett's suspension. With Davis out, Lamichal Perine will the be the primary starter and Mark Thompson will be the No. 2 back.