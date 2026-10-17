Although Florida quarterback Aaron Philo was classified all week as a game-time decision against No. 7 Texas, it will be sophomore Tramell Jones Jr. making his first career start on Saturday in Austin, sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Philo was injured in the Gators' 38-19 loss to South Carolina last week, and Jones struggled in relief. The sophomore threw for 40 yards and one interception while completing six of his eight pass attempts.

That lackluster showing against the Gamecocks aside, Jones has the potential to be a tremendous playmaker for Florida. He was a three-star recruit and the No. 25 quarterback in the 2025 signing class, per 247Sports. Andrew Ivins, the 247Sports Director of Scouting, even compared Jones to Florida legend Chris Leak.

Jones received some first-team reps at practice throughout the week, under the assumption that Philo would be unable to play. Coach Jon Sumrall said he was pleased with how Jones responded.

"They're both working hard every day, and Tramell is gonna be ready when his number is called, and he's gonna continue to have opportunities as we move forward," Sumrall said, per 247Sports.

"I love the way [Jones has] handled himself. Tramell's been great. Philo's been great. At practice today, one of my favorite moments at practice: We're doing some routes-on-air stuff, and, Philo's standing right next to Tramell and Tramell makes a throw and Philo's like, '9, what a great ball. Let's go.' They're there for each other."

When Philo followed offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner from Georgia Tech, the assumption was that he would be locked in as the starting quarterback. Philo won the job, but Jones pushed the competition into fall camp after flashing at times in spring practice.

Tough first test

If Florida has its ideal scenario, Jones wouldn't be making his first career start on the road against Texas, which boasts one of the best defenses in the country. The Longhorns have been relentless on that side of the ball, and the numbers show it.

They rank 12th nationally in yards allowed per game (264.4), 21st nationally in points allowed per game (16.0), sixth in EPA per play and 15th in success rate (37.9 percent)

Yards allowed per game 264.4 (12th) Points allowed per game 16.0 (21st) EPA per play -0.16 (6th) Success rate 37.9% (15th)

It all starts up front with Colin Simmons, a future first-round NFL draft pick who leads the country in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (9.5). He has plenty of help in the front seven, thanks to defensive lineman Hero Kanu and linebacker Rasheem Biles.

In the secondary, cornerbacks Graceson Littleton and Bo Mascoe can capitalize on any mistake Jones makes if he finds himself under pressure.

We've already seen what Texas can do to an inexperienced quarterback once this season. Against Tennessee, the Longhorns sacked Faizon Brandon 10 times and forced two fumbles, although the Volunteers fell on both of them. In that game, Brandon had the advantage of operating the offense at home, a luxury Jones won't have in Darrell K Royal on Saturday.

The Gators do have a star running back who could take some heat off Jones, Jadan Baugh, but he's been neutralized in two consecutive games. Florida has to find a way to create more running room for him against a stout Texas front.