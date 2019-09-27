Florida, Utah schedule home-and-home football series in 2022 and 2023

The University of Florida and University of Utah announced Friday they've agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in 2022 and concluding in 2023. The Utes will travel to Gainesville to face the Gators in 2022, then they'll play host in 2023, when Florida will make a trip west to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The news comes less than a week removed from Utah announcing it was putting its rivalry series with BYU on hold for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Future awaits...



🐊 - 2022 in Gainesville

✈️ - 2023 in Salt Lake City



Details: https://t.co/0xAUXOG9cg #GoGators pic.twitter.com/nKXO0NvoOW — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 27, 2019

For as good as both programs have been, 2022 will mark just the second time the two programs have ever squared off. The first and only time they ever played came in 1977 when Florida defeated Utah 38-29 in Gainesville.

There is a familiarity between the two, however. Prior to Urban Meyer's tenure as the Gators coach, where he won two national championships, Meyer was the Utes coach for two seasons. Current coach Kyle Whittingham was on Meyer's coaching staff as a coordinator before being elevated to head coach, where he's remained since 2005. Current Florida coach Dan Mullen was also on that staff.

The Utes are the fourth Power Five opponent for Florida, which is ambitiously seeking to boost its level of opponent under athletic director Scott Stricklin. The 2022 and 2023 games against Utah are just the latest example of that strategy, with games against Colorado, Miami (FL), Texas and South Florida also on the future schedule.