The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) will try to snap a six-game losing streak when they face the Florida Gators (5-3) on Saturday afternoon. Arkansas is trying to keep its bowl eligibility hopes alive, while Florida is trying to become bowl eligible. The Razorbacks have lost six straight games since winning their first two games of the season, falling to Mississippi State in a 7-3 final their last time out. Florida is trying to bounce back from a 43-20 loss to top-ranked Georgia in a rivalry game last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida is favored by 6 points in the latest Florida vs. Arkansas odds, while the over/under is set at 48.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Arkansas vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Arkansas-Florida. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Florida vs. Arkansas spread: Florida -6

Florida vs. Arkansas over/under: 48.5 points

Florida vs. Arkansas money line: Florida: -237, Arkansas: +194

Florida vs. Arkansas picks: See picks here

Florida vs. Arkansas live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Florida can cover

Arkansas is coming off one of its worst performances of the season, managing just three points in a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State. The Razorbacks were 7-point favorites, but they went 5 of 17 on third down and finished with 200 total yards. They have lost 10 of their last 11 games against Florida, including five straight on the road.

The Gators are coming off a loss to top-ranked Georgia, but they had won five of their last six games heading into that contest. They scored at least 22 points in all five of those games, including a 41-point outburst against South Carolina three weeks ago. Florida is riding a five-game home winning streak, and Arkansas is going to have trouble stopping that skid this year.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas might only have two wins this season, but it has not lost a game by more than 12 points. The Razorbacks played one-score games against LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama, who were all ranked inside the top 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings. They had an extra week to prepare for this game after having a much-needed bye last weekend.

Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson has thrown for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 200 yards and another score. His top target has been senior wideout Andrew Armstrong, who has 43 receptions for 520 yards and four touchdowns. Their senior leadership has been profitable for bettors in road games, as Arkansas has covered in five of its last six games away from home. See which team to pick here.

How to make Florida vs. Arkansas picks

The model has simulated Arkansas vs. Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Florida, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida vs. Arkansas spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.