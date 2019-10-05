Florida vs. Auburn score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 10 Florida hosts No. 7 Auburn in the SEC on CBS game
No. 10 Florida hosts No. 7 Auburn in a massive showdown in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The winner will make an emphatic statement to the rest of the college football world, while the loser will leave a thinner margin for error for the rest of the season. The Gators are 4-1 against ranked opponents under Dan Mullen and dare hosting a top-10 battle in The Swamp for the first time since 2012, while the Tigers are the only team in the nation this season with a pair of top-25 victories.
Auburn dominated Mississippi State last weekend on the heels of a big day from quarterback Bo Nix, while Florida shut out Towson in at tune-up game. QB Kyle Trask has thrown four touchdowns in the first two starts of his career, and he's stabilized a position that was wildly inconsistent under injured signal-caller Feleipe Franks.
Watch Florida vs. Auburn on CBS, streaming live on CBSSports.com, via the CBS Sports App or through connected TV on CBS All-Access. We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
