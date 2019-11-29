Florida vs. Florida State odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from FSU expert who's 13-2

The Gators will try to avoid a misstep against their bitter in-state rivals when No. 11 Florida hosts Florida State in The Swamp on Saturday. The Gators' only losses have been to LSU and Georgia, while the Seminoles have stumbled through a 6-5 season that cost coach Willie Taggart his job. Florida has won two in a row, routing Vanderbilt and easing past Missouri 23-6 before a bye week. FSU also has won consecutive games, beating Boston College and tuning up with a 49-12 victory against Alabama State before taking a week off. Kickoff for this 2019 Rivalry Week game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Gainesville. The Gators are 17.5-point favorites, while the Over-Under for total points is 53.5 in the latest Florida vs. Florida State odds. Before making your FSU vs. Florida picks, you need to hear what SportsLine's top FSU expert, Emory Hunt, has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis for all levels of football since 2007, and he is a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's and coach's perspective.

The football analyst is enjoying another strong year for SportsLine members and enters this week with an incredible 93-54 record on his college football picks for the 2019 season, returning a profit of almost $3,500 to his followers. In addition, he has had an uncanny sense for projecting the fortunes of the Seminoles, hitting on 13 of his last 15 college football picks involving FSU.

Now, he has closely analyzed Florida State vs. Florida. Here are the betting lines and trends for Florida State vs. Florida:

Florida State vs. Florida spread: Gators -17.5

Florida State vs. Florida over-under: 53.5

Florida State vs. Florida money line: Gators -1200, Seminoles +710

UF: Gators have topped 400 yards of offense in 10 of their last 15 games.

FSU: WR Tamorrion Terry averages 46.4 yards on 16 career TD catches.

Hunt knows the favorite is 17-4 against the spread in the last 21 meetings between the teams. Florida is 12th in the nation defensively, allowing only 303.5 yards per game, and the unit has produced 38 sacks and 22 turnovers, including 15 interceptions.

Hunt also has seen the progress of Florida's offense since Kyle Trask took over as the signal-caller. The junior has thrown for 2,293 yards and 21 touchdowns since becoming the starter in Week 4. Running back Lamical Perine has 32 catches for 179 yards and has run for 520 more, with a long of 88. Florida has three rushing plays of more than 70 yards this season.

The Gators have talent all over the field.

Hunt also knows that the road team is 7-1 against the spread in the last eight Florida vs. FSU matchups. Running back Cam Akers missed the previous game with a toe injury, but is expected to be ready. He has run for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns and added 223 yards and four scores as a receiver. The Seminoles have even worked him into a wildcat formation at times to get the ball in his hands. Quarterback James Blackman has thrown for 1,945 yards and 16 scores in eight starts

