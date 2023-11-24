The fifth-ranked Florida State Seminoles (11-0) will try to jump back into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings when they face the Florida Gators (5-6) in a rivalry game on Saturday night. FSU remained unbeaten with a 58-13 win over North Alabama last week, but it lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending leg injury. Travis, a senior, threw for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. Florida is going to be without its starting quarterback as well after Graham Mertz went down with a collarbone injury last week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Seminoles are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Florida vs. Florida State odds, while the over/under is 49 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Florida State vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on FSU vs. Florida. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Florida vs. Florida State spread: FSU -6.5

Florida vs. Florida State over/under: 49 points

Florida vs. Florida State money line: Florida +201, Florida State -249

Florida vs. Florida State picks: See picks here

Florida vs. Florida State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Florida can cover

Travis has been one of the best players in college football this season, so his absence is going to be difficult for Florida State to overcome. Junior Tate Rodemaker has thrown for less than 400 yards this season, making this a pressure-packed game for him. The Seminoles cannot afford a loss if they want to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, and playing a rivalry game on the road is never easy.

Florida has played multiple close games in recent weeks, losing to Arkansas in overtime and to No. 9 Missouri by two points last week. Sophomore running back Trevor Etienne has rushed for at least 80 yards in three straight games, scoring five total touchdowns during that stretch. The Gators have won five of their last six home games, and Florida State has only covered the spread four times in its last five November games.

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has controlled this series over the last decade-plus, winning eight of the last 12 meetings between these teams. Rodemaker completed 13 of 23 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns in relief last week, giving him valuable reps heading into this start. The Seminoles also have a strong rushing attack to rely on, led by junior running back Trey Benson.

He has rushed fr 773 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, averaging 6.4 yards per carry, while backup Lawrance Toafili has added 322 yards and three scores. Florida's offense has been struggling throughout the season, and things will not get any easier without their starting quarterback on the field. The Gators have only covered the spread four times in their last 12 games, and they are 1-5 against the spread in their last six home games against Florida State. See which team to pick here.

How to make Florida vs. Florida State picks

The model has simulated Florida State vs. Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Florida State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida State vs. Florida spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.