Florida vs. Florida State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

When the losses started to pile up for Florida State and first-year coach Willie Taggart, it seemed inevitable that it would come to this: the Seminoles hosting rival No. 11 Florida with the Noles' 36-year streak of postseason appearances on the line. That streak is important to Florida State. It caused the school to reschedule a game against Louisiana-Monroe for championship weekend in December after it got washed out by Hurricane Irma. But that's not all that's on the line for FSU. It hasn't had a losing season in 42 years and currently sits at 5-6.

Last year, both Florida and Florida State entered this game with identical records at 4-6, and the Seminoles' win ended the Gators season. Now, as FSU enters the game with no extra game on the horizon, there is an opportunity for the Gators to exact some revenge -- in more ways and one. "That'd be great," Florida coach Dan Mullen said when asked about snapping Florida State's postseason streak. "I'd love to do it. But that's what rivalry games are all about, right?"

So the stage is set for Mullen and Taggart, two coaches that have experienced very different debut seasons. They both arrived at these top-tier jobs with championship expectations, but while Mullen has the Gators in the mix for a New Years' Six bowl the Seminoles have their backs against the wall, fighting to make sure the 2018 season doesn't end on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Florida: In addition to the rivalry-fueled joy of sending Florida State home for the winter, the Gators are playing to impress the committee and hopefully work their way into a New Years' Six bowl game. Our own Jerry Palm currently has Florida going up against UCF in the Fiesta Bowl in his latest round of bowl projections, but that at-large status could be put to the test if there is a major shake up in the committee's rankings between now and Selection Sunday. A win by any margin should be enough, but it's best to leave no doubt and give the committee a dominant performance as the lasting impression when it comes time to slot those final bowl spots.

Florida State: The hope Florida State fans carry in this game rely heavily on positive takeaways from last week's thrilling win against Boston College. It was the first time all season the Seminoles' offense has produced a 300-yard passer, a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver in the same game, and the emergence of Tamorrion Terry as a game-breaking threat on the outside has opened everything up for this offense. Deondre Francois still had his miscues, but by hanging in the game and making the game-winning throw he showed that he, and this entire team, is on the same page in the effort to reverse course after a second-straight season performing below expectations in Tallahassee.

I think Florida's pass rush has the potential to pound Francois, but it's not going to find much success against a Florida State defense that is strong enough to not allow the Gators to run away with the game. If offensive coordinator Walt Bell and the offensive line can keep Francois upright, there might be an upset. Either way, I like this game to be close and low-scoring. Pick: Florida State +5.5

