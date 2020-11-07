After missing last week's game against Kentucky, Georgia sophomore wide receiver George Pickens is expected to be out again this week when the No. 5 Bulldogs play No. 8 Florida, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Pickens is Georgia's second-leading receiver with 13 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Pickens' absence with an upper body injury loomed large last week as the Bulldogs struggled in the passing game during a 14-3 win at Kentucky. Georgia generated just 131 passing yards, and its leading receiver was running back James Cook, with four receptions. In total, quarterback Stetson Bennett IV distributed just four of his nine completions to wide receivers in the game with Pickens absent.

The former five-star prospect led Georgia with 49 catches for 727 yards and eight touchdowns while earning a spot on the Coaches' Freshman All-SEC Team last season. Georgia's ability to generate an effective passing game has been a concern this season after Wake Forest transfer quarterback Jamie Newman opted out of the season.

Bennett, a former walk-on, has quarterbacked the Bulldogs to a 4-1 start. But beating a high-powered Florida offense might require Georgia to keep pace offensively. With Pickens out, it could be another opportunity for Kearis Jackson to shine. The redshirt sophomore has been a bright spot for the Bulldogs this season. After catching just five passes last season, he's leading the team in receptions and yards receiving with 24 catches for 348 yards.