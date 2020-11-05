Saturday's matchup between No. 8 Florida and No. 5 Georgia will likely decide the SEC East. Since both teams currently sit with one loss, it could also count as a de facto elimination game in the College Football Playoff hunt. It's the kind of high-stakes game you expect from the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, and it's fitting to have a top-10 matchup between these teams as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week (3:30 p.m. ET).

In many ways, the on-field matchup resembles another massive SEC game from this season when Georgia faced Alabama on Oct. 17. An oft-used go-to line is that games are won or lost in the trenches. And while that played a role in Alabama's 41-24 win over Georgia, the real difference makers were Bama's wide receivers.

DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, two likely future first-rounder picks, combined for 17 receptions, 328 yards and three touchdowns. Even the Crimson Tide's No. 3 target, John Metchie III, had a 3/50/1 day, which is more than serviceable. Alabama's 417 yards through the air nearly doubled what any other offense has been able to put up against the Bulldogs defense.

Georgia is down to being a 3.5-point favorite on Saturday, according to William Hill Sportsbook. If Florida is to win, it will need its passing attack, led by quarterback Kyle Trask and complemented by his bevy of talented pass catchers -- (tight end) Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes and Jacob Copeland, among others -- to be the difference.

To be clear: The Gators don't need to be just like the Tide, because they may be extremely talented but Alabama fields the nation's most elite offense. It's the No. 1 offense in Bill Connelly's latest SP+. Florida is close, however, at No. 4. It's not quite "anything you can do, I can do better" but it is "anything you can do, I can do almost as well." When you're comparing yourself to the No. 1 offense in college football, "almost as well" is still elite.

Take a look at this passing rates chart below, via Pro Football Focus, with national rankings (in parenthesis) requiring a minimum of four games and 100 pass attempts.

Team Pass Eff. Yds/Att Yds/Cmp TD% 1st Down% INT% Alabama 200.70 (1st) 11.81 (1st) 15.51 (3rd) 8.30% (8th) 52.30% (1st) 1.00% (6th) Florida 186.30 (4th) 9.65 (7th) 14.28 (10th) 12.70% (1st) 42.30% (6th) 2.10% (24th)

Now here's a look at how Florida's top four wide receivers/tight ends compared to those from Alabama. Note that although Waddle is out for the year with a broken ankle, he's included because he was healthy at the time of the Georgia game. Keep in mind also that Florida has played one less game than Alabama due to COVID-19, but overall averages about three more pass attempts per game.

Florida Rec. YPC YAC Air Yds/Tar. 1st/TD% TE Kyle Pitts 22 16.14 5.63 12.91 86.4% WR Kadarius Toney 22 13.50 8.23 6.34 77.3% WR Trevon Grimes 11 15.18 7.27 9.26 54.5% WR Jacob Copeland 6 19.67 4.33 16.90 100.0%

Alabama Rec. YPC YAC Air Yds/Tar. 1st/TD% WR DeVonta Smith 56 13.55 6.30 10.79 75.0%

WR John Metchie III 24 21.54 6.08 12.28 62.5% WR Jaylen Waddle 25 22.28 10.68 16.94 80.0% TE Miller Forristall 10 14.10 6.50 7.60 100.0%

There are a couple of primary differences between how Florida and Alabama use their top pass catchers. The Gators lean heavily on their top tight end and athlete for their big plays whereas the Tide have a deep pool of vertical wideouts. Florida has two pure vertical threats -- Pitts and Copeland -- but Pitts has received lion's share of the targets. Alabama has three players averaging more than 10 air yards per target and two averaging more than 20 yards per catch.

Pitts deservedly gets a lot of the attention, but Toney is every bit as valuable. He's a little more of an underneath guy at 6.34 air yards per target. That's the lowest of anyone on these tables. However, he averages 8.23 yards after the catch, second-highest among the players mentioned. He's a guy who gives Florida's offense a little bit of everything in the passing and running game. His three total touchdowns against Missouri marked a career high. Below are those impressive scores.

The first one is an example of how hard it can be to tackle Toney in a phone booth. There are at least four Missouri players who had a shot at him and he evaded them all. The second touchdown is an absurd display of route running and separation.

Like Alabama, Florida has plenty of weapons in the passing game and coach Dan Mullen does a good job of having a plan and giving each of them a role to exploit defenses.

The question is whether that productivity can overcompensate for the overall talent gap between the Gators and Bulldogs. That's not to say Florida is trotting out a bunch of scrubs, but Georgia is far closer to Alabama than Florida is regarding its blue-chip ratio, and it's not really close. In fact, Georgia is one of the few programs nationally to recruit on Alabama's level.

One of the byproducts of that talent level is that Georgia has a top-tier defense. It's the best in the country per SP+ and No. 1 in the SEC in points per drive allowed. But like Alabama, Florida can score enough to counter that. In fact, the Gators are No. 1 in the SEC in points per drive.

It's worth noting, too, that Georgia is beat up on defense at the moment. Starting defensive lineman Jordan Davis and veteran Julian Rochester will miss the game due to injuries, according to 247Sports. Safety Richard LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident and is expected to miss a few weeks.

If Florida is able to put up big numbers on the scoreboard, Georgia has shown a clear ceiling with quarterback Stetson Bennett IV. Despite an offensive overhaul in the offseason -- coach Kirby Smart brought in offensive coordinator Todd Monken along with transfer quarterbacks JT Daniels and Jamie Newman -- this team is not explosive on that side of the ball. The Bulldogs are tied for ninth in the SEC in plays of 20 yards or more. Let's assume for this piece that Bennett is the guy again on Saturday. Georgia's plan has been to run the ball and hope to wear down the defense, which isn't all that different than what it's been doing over the last few years.

Florida's defense had been awful this year, but it looked far better against Missouri following two weeks off amid UF's COVID-19 outbreak. That despite being down eight defensive backs, including three starters. Was the return of defensive tackle Kyree Campbell enough to realign the rest of the defense to its natural spots? Will the Gators defense play that well two games in a row? Maybe, but banking on the offense is more reliable.

Mullen hasn't beaten Georgia since coming back to Florida, but he has a mismatch that Alabama has already exposed once. It's unlikely that the Gators will put up 41 points on the Dawgs (the over/under sits at 52.5), but Florida is better suited to win a higher-scoring game, whatever that ends up looking like.