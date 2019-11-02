Florida vs. Georgia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Florida vs. Georgia football game
Who's Playing
No. 6 Florida (home) vs. No. 8 Georgia (away)
Current Records: Florida 7-1; Georgia 6-1
What to Know
Georgia won both of their matches against Florida last season (42-7 and 36-17) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Georgia's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Bulldogs 10.57, Florida 15.75), so any points scored will be well earned.
The Bulldogs kept a clean sheet against Kentucky two weeks ago. The Bulldogs took their game against Kentucky by a conclusive 21 to nothing score. RB D'Andre Swift had a stellar game for Georgia as he rushed for 179 yards and two TDs on 21 carries.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Florida and South Carolina, but Florida stepped up in the second half. The Gators were able to grind out a solid win over South Carolina two weeks ago, winning 38-27. RB Dameon Pierce and QB Kyle Trask were among the main playmakers for the Gators as the former rushed for 87 yards and one TD on seven carries and the latter passed for 200 yards and four TDs on 33 attempts. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Pierce's 75-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.
Their wins bumped Georgia to 6-1 and Florida to 7-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Georgia has yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. As for Florida, they enter the matchup with 29 sacks, good for eighth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $188.24
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Gators.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Florida and Georgia both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Georgia 36 vs. Florida 17
- Oct 28, 2017 - Georgia 42 vs. Florida 7
- Oct 29, 2016 - Florida 24 vs. Georgia 10
- Oct 31, 2015 - Florida 27 vs. Georgia 3
