One of college football's greatest rivalries reignites Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida, as No. 5 Georgia and No. 8 Florida tee it up in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. This is a a game that not only determines bragging rights for the next 365 days but will have a lot to say in determining who will represent the SEC East in the SEC Championship Game this December.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a stifling 14-3 road win over Kentucky. Running back Zamir White had 136 carries and a touchdown in an old-school, smash-mouth game that relied heavily on defense. The health of that defense is a concern, though. Several Bulldogs defenders -- including All-American defensive lineman Jordan Davis and All-American safety Richard LeCounte -- will miss the game with several others nursing injuries that could limit them against the Gators. It also appears as if starting wide receiver George Pickens will be held out with an injury.

Speaking of Florida, quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Kadarius Toney have been the centerpieces of an offense that harkens back to the days of Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer. The defense, once a liability, looked like it may have solidified last week against Missouri when it allowed just three third-down conversions in 15 tries.

Storylines

Florida: The offense didn't miss a beat after the COVID-19 layoff. Trask is tied for the SEC lead in touchdown passes with Ole Miss' Matt Corral despite playing in two fewer games. He has at least four touchdown passes in every game this season, including four last week against the Tigers. Pitts was one of the early-season stars of the sport, and Toney -- a Swiss Army knife -- has added an element to the offense that few teams can replicate. The defense will be without lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell for the first half due to the brawl last week at halftime, but defensive lineman Kyree Campbell returned to action last week and should be more of a factor moving forward.

Georgia: The big storyline in Athens this week revolves around the usually-stout defense that is going to be missing several key pieces with several other starters banged up. This is a team that relies heavily on dictating the style of games with its defense as its calling card, which will be more difficult on Saturday than it has been in previous weeks. Stetson Bennett IV remains the starting quarterback of the Bulldogs, but his grip might be slipping a bit. The former walk-on has thrown five interceptions over the last two games and hasn't shown the ability to change games with his arm. Pickens didn't make the trip to Kentucky last weekend either, and his absence will hurt UGA as it may get into a shootout with UF.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Game prediction, picks

Latest Odds: Bulldogs -3 Bet Now

Give me Florida to win, cover and top Georgia by double digits. Defense doesn't win championships anymore. "Just enough" defense does. Florida has more than enough to cruise past Georgia considering the massive offensive issues plaguing coach Kirby Smart's crew. Trask and the rest of the offense will light up the depleted Georgia defense and score in the 30s. Will Bennett and the Bulldogs be able to keep up? No chance. Pick: Florida (+3.5)