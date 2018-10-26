Florida vs. Georgia odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 5-1 roll

Border battles often make for some of the most intense rivalries in all of college football and Week 9 brings one of the absolute best. Georgia and Florida will meet up for their annual neutral-site bout in Jacksonville, Florida, on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET. Bettors from all over the country will be tuned into this showdown between top-10 teams, the main event after what has been dubbed the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. In the latest Georgia vs. Florida odds, the Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 52. And with plenty of betting action pouring in on this marquee matchup, you'll want to keep an eye on those lines. Before you make any Georgia vs. Florida picks and predictions, you need to check to see what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say.

The model has taken into account that Georgia will feel like it has something to prove after getting blown out by LSU two weeks ago. The Bulldogs will be well-rested after their bye week, but so will Florida, which is coming off a bye of its own.

That bodes well for Georgia considering how consistent the Bulldogs had been in every phase of the game before the LSU debacle. On offense, the Bulldogs rushed for at least 185 yards in every game before LSU and quarterback Jake Fromm had a passer rating of at least 180 in five of his first six games.

But just because Georgia features an explosive offense doesn't mean it will cover the 6.5-point spread Saturday.

LSU dominated against Georgia by controlling the line of scrimmage (275 yards rushing vs. 113 yards rushing allowed), an area Florida feels like it can win. Since the Gators' loss to Kentucky, Florida has allowed just 3.3 yards per carry while averaging 5.2 on offense.

