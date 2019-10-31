Florida vs. Georgia odds, line, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 12-3

The stakes are high for the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs when they renew their heated football rivalry on Saturday. Kickoff for the nationally-televised showdown comes at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The winner between the No. 6-ranked Gators (7-1, 4-1) and No. 8-ranked Bulldogs (6-1, 3-1) will take command of the SEC East race while keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The loser faces an uphill climb in the conference race and will be all but eliminated from the College Football Playoff picture. Both clubs come in rested off bye weeks. The Gators outlasted South Carolina 38-27 before heading to the break, while the Bulldogs managed a 21-0 rain-soaked victory over Kentucky. The Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 44.5 in the latest Florida vs. Georgia odds. Before finalizing your Georgia vs. Florida picks, see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Reno-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is in the midst of another strong season for SportsLine members and heads into this week on a 10-4 run with his college football picks. What's more, he has had a sharp eye for the trajectory of these SEC programs, posting a stunning record of 12-3 on picks involving the Gators or Bulldogs over the past two seasons.

Two weeks ago, Nagel told SportsLine members that Florida (-4.5), coming off its lone defeat of the season to LSU, would outlast upstart South Carolina. He predicted the Gators' edge in firepower would be the difference and was proven correct when they used a 21-7 fourth quarter to seal the victory and cover the spread. Those who followed his advice picked up another winner and anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Georgia vs. Florida

Nagel knows Georgia brings in one of the stingiest defensive units in the country. It allowed a season-high 20 points in the loss to South Carolina, while Notre Dame and Murray State are tied for the second-highest production by a Georgia opponent with 17 points each. The blanking of Kentucky was the Bulldogs' second shutout of the season. Although the poor weather conditions made it difficult for both teams to move the ball, Georgia limited the Wildcats to just nine first downs and 177 total yards.

The Bulldogs broke open a scoreless tie in the second half with a powerful run game led by D'Andre Swift, who scored on runs of 39 and three yards. He finished with 179 yards on 21 carries.

Still, a motivated Bulldogs team is far from assured of covering the Georgia vs. Florida spread against a Gators club that similarly has the SEC title and a playoff berth in its sights.

Florida's lone loss of the season came at top-ranked LSU, and the Gators had plenty of positives to take away from the 42-28 defeat. They gained 459 yards of total offense and led much of the way before the Tigers ended the game with three straight touchdowns.

The Gators avoided a potential letdown spot in a hostile environment against a South Carolina club that was seeking its second straight upset. Quarterback Kyle Trask was an efficient 21-of-33 for 200 yards and four touchdowns against one pick.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning over, but he's also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Florida vs. Georgia? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida vs. Georgia spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit 80 percent of his picks on these teams, and find out.