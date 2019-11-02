Florida vs. Georgia score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia meet for their annual rivalry with everything on the line. The winner of this one -- the second-ever meeting between these teams both ranked in the top eight nationally -- will assume frontrunner status in the SEC East while the loser will essentially be eliminated from the College Football Playoff and have an uphill battle to make the SEC Championship Game.

The Gators get defensive linemen Jabari Zuniga and Jonathan Greenard back from injuries to boost a defensive front that has been one of the best in the country throughout the 2019 season. The offense led by quarterback Kyle Trask is squaring off against a talented front seven and one of the best secondaries in the SEC. The Bulldogs dropped a stunner to South Carolina earlier this month but get wide receiver Lawrence Cager back to help a passing game that has lacked creativity. Florida's front seven against the stout Georgia running game could be the turning point.

