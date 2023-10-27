One of college football's fiercest rivalries is on tap for Saturday when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC) take on the Florida Gators (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. Georgia is looking to solidify its standing as the top team in the country and strengthen its College Football Playoff résumé. The Bulldogs, who have won two straight national championships, are coming off a 37-20 win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 14. The Gators are out to shock the college football world and notch the biggest win of the Billy Napier era. Florida won a thriller in its last outing, defeating South Carolina 41-39 on Oct. 14. Georgia has won five of the last six meetings in the series. Tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is out for Georgia.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Florida vs. Georgia:

Florida vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -14

Florida vs. Georgia over/under: 49 points

Florida vs. Georgia money line: Georgia -603, Florida +435



UGA: RB Daijun Edwards has 460 yards and six touchdowns.

UF: QB Graham Mertz has 1,897 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Florida vs. Georgia live stream: Paramount+

Why Florida can cover

Florida has nothing to lose and everything to gain in this seemingly lopsided matchup. As 14-point underdogs, the Gators aren't facing much pressure, and can afford to take risks where they otherwise wouldn't. Florida enters this matchup with a perfect 4-0 record against the spread this season when facing SEC opponents.

Transfer quarterback Graham Mertz has played well for the Gators in his first season in Gainesville. The former Wisconsin signal caller enter this matchup completing 76.2% of his pass attempts for 1,897 yards, 12 touchdown and two interceptions. His top target has been wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who has 44 catches for 619 yards and three touchdowns.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia is favored to win its third straight national championship and once again has a roster full of future NFL draft picks. The Bulldogs rely an elite defense that can completely shut down most offenses in the country. Georgia enters this matchup allowing only 262.2 total yards and 14.0 points per game this season. Senior defensive back Tykee Smith has a team-high four interceptions this season.

Offensively, the Bulldogs are led by junior quarterback Carson Beck, who will be returning to his home town for this neutral site matchup. Beck remains a work in progress, but has been solid, throwing for 2,147 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for three touchdowns. Senior running back Daijun Edwards is averaging 5.8 yards per carry this season, and has 460 yards and six TDs heading into Saturday.

