Who's Playing

No. 22 Kentucky @ Florida

Current Records: Kentucky 1-0; Florida 1-0

Last Season Records: Florida 6-7; Kentucky 10-3

What to Know

The Florida Gators and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was a close one, but on Saturday the Gators sidestepped the Utah Utes for a 29-26 win. Florida's QB Anthony Richardson was on fire, accumulating 168 passing yards in addition to rushing for three TDs and 104 yards. Florida's victory came on a one-yard rush from Richardson with only 1:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, UK entered their game on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victors by a 37-13 margin over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The score was close at the half, but UK pulled away in the second half with 24 points. No one had a standout game offensively for UK, but they got scores from WR Chauncey Magwood, TE Brenden Bates, and WR Dane Key.

Special teams collected 13 points for the Wildcats. K Matt Ruffolo delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. One of the most memorable scores? A 100-yard kickoff return for touchdown from WR Barion Brown in the third quarter.

The Gators came up short against UK when the two teams previously met in October of last year, falling 20-13. Maybe Florida will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won five out of their last seven games against Kentucky.