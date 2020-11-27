A SEC battle is on tap between the Florida Gators and the Kentucky Wildcats at noon ET on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida is 6-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while Kentucky is 3-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Gators own a 52-18 advantage in the all-time series and won 31 times in a row from 1987-2017 before Mark Stoops broke the streak in 2018 with a 27-16 win.

However, Florida won for a 32nd time in 33 tries last season with a 29-21 win, but Kentucky did cover the spread as 10-point underdogs. The Gators are favored by 25.5-points in the latest Florida vs. Kentucky odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is at 60.5. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Florida vs. Kentucky spread: Florida -25.5

Florida vs. Kentucky over-under: 60.5 points

Florida vs. Kentucky money line: Florida -2000, Kentucky +1100

What you need to know about Florida



The Gators took their contest against the Vanderbilt Commodores last Saturday by a conclusive 38-17 score. QB Kyle Trask continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for three TDs and 383 yards on 35 attempts. Trask is putting up video game numbers with a 70.7 percent completion rate, 2,554 yards, 31 touchdowns and just three interceptions in seven games.

The Heisman Trophy candidate will also get a boost on Saturday with tight end Kyle Pitts expected to return to the lineup. Pitts has 24 catches for 414 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing two games from a brutal hit against Georgia that left him concussed and needing surgery on a broken nose.

What you need to know about Kentucky

Meanwhile, a win for the Wildcats just wasn't in the stars last Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 63-3 loss at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide. QB Terry Wilson failed to produce a single touchdown and threw one interception with only 120 yards passing.

Kentucky got steamrolled by an Alabama offense that does that to just about everybody, but the defense has been pretty opportunistic at times. The Wildcats forced six turnovers in an early-season win over Mississippi State and then followed that up the next week by forcing four turnovers in a win over Tennessee. Kelvin Joseph leads the team with four interceptions this year and he'll need to be ballhawking for Kentucky to slow down Florida's talented offense.

