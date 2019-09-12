Florida vs. Kentucky odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 18-6 run

The ninth-ranked Florida Gators look for redemption against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Last year, then-No. 12 Kentucky went into Gainesville and defeated the No. 7 Gators by two scores. Now, the scene shifts to Lexington. The Gators (2-0), who tied with Kentucky for second in the division in 2018, were 10-3 overall last season and finished 4-0 on the road. Kentucky (2-0), which was also 10-3 overall last season, is 8-1 at home over the last two seasons. Saturday's kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Despite last year's hiccup, Florida has beaten Kentucky in 37 of the past 39 games in the series. The Gators are eight-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Kentucky odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48. Before making any Florida vs. Kentucky picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) straight-up upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with a ton of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Florida vs. Kentucky. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it has an extremely strong against the spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken note of Florida junior quarterback Feleipe Franks, who has started the season on fire. Franks has completed 42-of-54 passes for 524 yards and four touchdowns. Last week, he was unstoppable against UT-Martin, completing all but two passes and accounting for three touchdowns. A year ago, Franks started all 13 games, throwing for 2,457 yards and 24 scores.

Senior running back Lamical Perine is the Gators' top back and averaging nearly five yards per carry this season. For his career, he has toted the rock 381 times for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns

But just because the Gators will be out for revenge doesn't mean they will cover the Florida vs. Kentucky spread on Saturday.

That's because Kentucky beat the Gators 27-16 at Florida last season, snapping a 31-game losing streak in the series. They won't be intimidated by the top-10-ranked Gators in front of what should be a boisterous Kroger Field crowd in Lexington.

Junior quarterback Terry Wilson is out for the rest of the season with a torn patellar tendon, so junior graduate transfer quarterback Sawyer Smith takes over the starter's role. He completed 5-of-9 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns last week. Smith is no stranger to success, either, as he threw 14 touchdowns last season at Troy.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Florida? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kentucky vs. Florida spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,500 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.