Florida vs. Kentucky odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 18-6 run

Undefeated SEC East foes meet in a conference opener for both when the No. 9 Florida Gators battle the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Ky. The Gators (2-0) opened the season with wins over Miami (24-20) and Tennessee-Martin (45-0), while the Wildcats (2-0) defeated Toledo (38-24) and Eastern Michigan (38-17). Kentucky will be without quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. (knee), who was lost for the season last week. Sawyer Smith will get the start in his place. Saturday's game from Kroger Field is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Florida is 30-3 vs. Kentucky when the Gators are ranked and the Wildcats are not.

The model has taken note of Florida junior quarterback Feleipe Franks, who has started the season on fire. Franks has completed 42-of-54 passes for 524 yards and four touchdowns. Last week, he was unstoppable against UT-Martin, completing all but two passes and accounting for three touchdowns. A year ago, Franks started all 13 games, throwing for 2,457 yards and 24 scores.

Senior running back Lamical Perine is the Gators' top back and averaging nearly five yards per carry this season. For his career, he has toted the rock 381 times for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns.

But just because the Gators will be out for revenge doesn't mean they will cover the Florida vs. Kentucky spread on Saturday.

The Wildcats have tasted some success through the years, winning two conference championships and qualifying for 18 bowl games, going 9-9, including a 27-24 win over Penn State in the 2018 Citrus Bowl. Junior wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. has been Kentucky's top target and leads the team with 13 receptions for 131 yards (10.1 average) and one touchdown. He also has two rushes for 17 yards. In his career, he has 97 receptions for 1,086 yards (11.2 average) and six touchdowns.

Junior Asim Rose and freshman Kavosiey Smoke (5-9, 225) make for a solid one-two punch at running back for the Wildcats. Smoke leads Kentucky in rushing with 170 yards on 18 carries (9.4 average) and two TDs, while Rose has rushed 33 times for 146 yards (4.4 average) and two touchdowns. In his three-year career, Rose has rushed 119 times for 625 yards (5.3 average) and seven touchdowns. He also has 16 receptions for 121 yards (7.6 average) and one TD.

