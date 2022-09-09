Get ready for an SEC battle as the No. 12 Florida Gators (1-0) and the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. Florida went 6-7 last season and finished sixth in the East Division, while the Wildcats went 10-3 and placed second in the East. Florida leads the all-time series 53-19, but Kentucky prevailed by a 20-13 score last season. Florida will be led by first-year head coach Billy Napier and dynamic quarterback Anthony Richardson. Kentucky returns quarterback Will Levis, who has Heisman Trophy aspirations in 2022.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Kentucky vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Kentucky spread: Florida -5

Florida vs. Kentucky over-under: 52.5 points

What you need to know about Kentucky

The Wildcats made easy work of the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Saturday and carried off a 37-13 win. The score was close at the half, but UK pulled away in the second half with 24 points. It got scores from WR Chauncey Magwood, TE Brenden Bates, and WR Dane Key, all via passes from QB Will Levis.

Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson had a huge game in his Kentucky debut as the receiver had six grabs for 136 yards. Robinson had failed to reach 100 yards in his 35-game career with the Hokies, and he brings a new element to Kentucky's offense. He will look to make the job of Levis a little easier after Levis' 13 interceptions led the SEC a year ago.

What you need to know about Florida

Meanwhile, things were close when Florida and the Utah Utes clashed on Saturday, but the Gators ultimately edged out the opposition 29-26. QB Anthony Richardson had a stellar game for Florida as he accumulated 168 passing yards in addition to rushing for three TDs and 104 yards. Florida's victory came on a one-yard rush from Richardson with only 1:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Also helping out on the ground were Montrell Johnson, who had 75 yards and a rushing touchdown, as well as Trevor Etienne, who accounted for 64 yards. However, Florida nearly gave up as many rushing yards as it had as the Utes ran for 230 yards and almost 6.0 yards per carry.

