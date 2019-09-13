Florida vs. Kentucky: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

No. 9 Florida will travel to Kentucky Saturday night looking for revenge after the Wildcats broke the Gators' 31-game winning streak in the series last season in Gainesville. Both teams are 2-0 on the year and hoping to notch their first SEC win of 2019. Will the Wildcats make it two in a row, or will the Gators get the job done in the Bluegrass State? Let's break down the game and make a pick.

Storylines

Florida: Quarterback Feleipe Franks looked great last week in a 45-0 win over UT-Martin, completing 94.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 270 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. That was refreshing to see after the redshirt junior was erratic in a win over Miami in Week 0. Van Jefferson caught four passes for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Skyhawks, and KaDarius Toney added three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. Toney will miss this game with an arm injury, so coach Dan Mullen will have to find another versatile weapon to keep defenses honest.

Kentucky: The Wildcats lost starting quarterback Terry Wilson for the year with a torn patellar tendon against Eastern Michigan, but it's not like his replacement is inexperienced. Troy graduate transfer Sawyer Smith is the new QB1 in Lexington after throwing for 1,669 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Trojans last season. The better news for coach Mark Stoops is that Kavosiey Smoke and Asim Rose have proved to be an effective 1-2 punch at running back. The Wildcats defense gave up 337 passing yards last week, so the outcome of this one might depend on which Franks shows up.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

With all due respect to Smith, this isn't the Sun Belt and the Gators defense is ready to eat. They have 15 sacks on the season and will bring the heat on Smith from the moment the game starts. As a result, it will come down to which quarterback makes the most mistakes. Franks isn't exactly the most reliable signal-caller in the world, but he's coming off a strong outing and knows what to expect from SEC defenses. The Gators will win and eek out a late cover. Pick: Florida (-9.5)

