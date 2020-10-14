The Week 7 matchup between No. 10 Florida and LSU has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Gators football program, a source close to the team tells CBS Sports. It is not known at this time when it will be made up, and a press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Florida initially reported five positive COVID-19 tests within the football team on Tuesday morning, forcing the team to pause organized football activities. As of Wednesday morning, however, that number grew to 19, according to multiple outlets. Another 10 players are facing mandatory quarantines due to contact tracing. Gators coach Dan Mullen confirmed to reporters that two assistants had also tested positive. Most of the positives have reportedly been either asymptomatic or experienced mild symptoms.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 must go into isolation for at least 10 days while those deemed to have come into close contact with those cases must quarantine for 14 days.

There are also roster minimums teams must meet in order to compete. Per SEC guidelines, a team must have at least seven offensive linemen, one quarterback and four defensive linemen within the 53-man roster minimums. The Athletic reported that most of the 29 players out are on scholarship and that the Gators are "struggling to field the minimum in at least one of those areas."

Florida had been administering daily tests since the uptick in positive cases, the latest coming on Wednesday morning. The inability to practice Wednesday coupled with the roster concerns led to the postponement.

The postponement marks the second SEC game after Vanderbilt-Missouri and the 29th FBS game to be moved due to COVID-19.

Though Florida's outbreak is the cause of the postponement, LSU probably isn't terribly upset about moving the date. Starting quarterback Myles Brennan was confirmed by coach Ed Orgeron to be doubtful for the game due to an injury he suffered against Missouri.